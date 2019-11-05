Ryan Dempster joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 8:27 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:17PM, November 5, 2019

(from left to right) Anna Davlantes, Ryan Dempster, and Roe Conn

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to promote the 7th Annual Ping Pong Ball to benefit the Jackson Chance Foundation, which provides parking for families with children at neonatal intensive care units.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.