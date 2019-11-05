× Ryan Dempster joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to promote the 7th Annual Ping Pong Ball to benefit the Jackson Chance Foundation, which provides parking for families with children at neonatal intensive care units.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3694374/3694374_2019-11-06-020614.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!