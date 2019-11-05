Northwestern wide receiver Kyric McGowan (8) runs by Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Recap: Indiana 34 – Northwestern 3 – 11/2/19
Northwestern wide receiver Kyric McGowan (8) runs by Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers – November 2, 2019