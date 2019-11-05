George Robinson (72) and Ronald Haggins (42) with members of the Simeon High School football team appear at City Hall Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, shows in Chicago. A strike by school teachers in Chicago has spread from the picket line to the playing field. Thousands of high school athletes, shut out of class for ten days, are arguing, rallying and even filing lawsuits for the chance to compete in postseason play. Hanging in the balance, they say, are not just the pursuit of championship glory, but scholarships, perhaps an otherwise-lost opportunity to attend college and, in some cases, to escape drugs and violence in city neighborhoods.(AP Photo/Don Babwin)
PepsiCo Soccer Showdown Founder Joe Trost: “They’re [IHSA] cherry-picking what they want to do”
PepsiCo Soccer Showdown Founder Joe Trost joins John Williams to explain the latest on the IHSA/CPS disagreement to let the students participate in competitions, even after the Chicago teachers strike has ended.