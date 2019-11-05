× Let It Be Us Founder: Foster Care and Adoption Does Not Discriminate

The Steve Cochran Show invited the founder of Let It Be Us, Susan McConnell, into the studio to continue the conversation about National Adoption Awareness Month. Susan and the people she works with at Let It Be Us are the premier foster and adoptive parent recruiters in Illinois. She spoke with Steve and Ji Suk Yi about fostering and adoption, as well as the new coaching program they have. She also answered questions from those in studio and listeners as well. For more information, please visit their website, LetItBeUs.Org.