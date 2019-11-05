× Inserting a spoon in someone’s mouth during an epileptic seizure is what NOT to do. Learn what to do here.

Epilepsy Awareness Month: A Conversation with the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago

Did you know that 1 in 26 people in the United States will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lifetimes? President Therese A. Scanlan sat down with Director of Education at the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, Ayesha Akhtar, to discuss her personal connection to epilepsy, how to help those experiencing seizures, and why bringing awareness to this medical condition is so important.