How can we encourage veterans to start their own businesses?

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Todd Connor, CEO and founder of Bunker Labs, about helping veterans and military spouse entrepreneurs find the quickest route to creating successful businesses. Todd talks about where the idea for Bunker Labs comes from, what veterans need when coming back from their military service, the amount of veterans that have a desire to start their own business after serving, why veterans often make successful entrepreneurs and why they continue to call Chicago home.

