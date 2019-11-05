× ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Ed Skrein on his new movie ‘Midway’: “We need to remember the past and the sacrifice of the greatest generation so that we can live in peace hereafter”

Actors Ed Skrein (“Game of Thrones,” “Deadpool”) and Luke Kleintank (“Bones,” “The Man in the High Castle”) join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss their new film, “Midway.” Ed and Luke talk about how much they knew about the Battle of Midway before they began to work on the film, the research that goes into their preparation, the pressure they put on themselves to get the story right, the importance of telling the story of the Battle of Midway, the difficulty simulating a war, how they deal with criticism and how much their life experiences influence their work.

