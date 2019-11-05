PHOTO: Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) evades the tackle of Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-3. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Collegiately Speaking | Dave Revsine breaks down the Big 10 this week.
This week on Collegiately Speaking, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa are joined by sideline reporter Adam Hoge and Big 10 Network anchor Dave Revsine. The guys talk about the upcoming game against Purdue, updates on some other matchups in the Big 10 including the emergence of Minnesota, and how Ohio State is becoming the team to beat in the nation.