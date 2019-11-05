This combination April 24, 2019 booking photos provided by the Crystal Lake, Ill., Police Department shows JoAnn Cunningham and her husband, Andrew Freund Sr. On Wednesday, authorities dug up the body of a 5-year-old boy, believed to be Andrew "AJ" Freund, who was reported missing the previous week and charged his parents with murder and other counts. (Crystal Lake Police Department via AP)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Christy Gutowski on the parents of AJ Freund: “Her youngest child described her as a monster”
Chicago Tribune Reporter Christy Gutowski joins John Williams to talk about her extensive research of the family of AJ Freund. Here is what she learned about the troubled JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund’s backstory, and what is next for the couple.