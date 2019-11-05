Car Talk with Tom Appel | 2020 Mustang, Worst Selling Cars of 2019 and more

Posted 6:21 AM, November 5, 2019

In this Tuesday, July 31, 2019, photo the the 2020 Shelby GT500 is displayed during a Ford press conference in the Detroit suburb of Clawson, Mich. The Mustang will be the most powerful street-legal Ford Mustang ever built and will go on sale this fall. (AP Photo/Tom Krisher)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

On this trip, Tom takes the new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby for a quick spin, shares the worst selling cars of the year and answers your burning automotive questions.

