Bringing Light To Lung Cancer Awareness Month

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest form – and the second most common form of cancer for both men and women. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. Dr. Samuel Kim, Thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Medicine, discusses the importance of early lung cancer detection, as well as the signs and symptoms of lung cancer.

Dr. Kim says early detection is the key to survival. If detected early, the five-year survival or cure rate for lung cancer can be as high as 92%. The best way to catch it early is by having a lung cancer screening, which is called a low-dose CT scan. You can read more information about it from Northwestern Medicine here.

