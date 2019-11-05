Bret Baier on Trump impeachment inquiry possibly extending into 2020: “When it comes to the Ukraine question, time is on the Administration’s side.”

Posted 7:38 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, November 5, 2019

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a member of the House Committee on Oversight Reform and an ally of President Donald Trump, walks with reporters outside a secure area at the Capitol after a witness defied a subpoena to appear before House impeachment investigators, in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fox News’ Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the tragic story of nine Americans killed in a Mexican highway ambush. Also, Bret provides the latest updates in the Trump impeachment inquiry and whether the case will be wrapped up before the 2020 presidential elections.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.