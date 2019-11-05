× Bret Baier on Trump impeachment inquiry possibly extending into 2020: “When it comes to the Ukraine question, time is on the Administration’s side.”

Fox News’ Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the tragic story of nine Americans killed in a Mexican highway ambush. Also, Bret provides the latest updates in the Trump impeachment inquiry and whether the case will be wrapped up before the 2020 presidential elections.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3694367/3694367_2019-11-06-012407.64kmono.mp3

