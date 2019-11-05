× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.5.19: That’s a lucky bartender

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy pose the question: “If you could auction yourself off to a listener to help raise money for charity, what activity would you do with them?” They also talk about the current state of Chicago sports teams, the racially-charged incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville, and the story about a Missouri bartender who won $50,000 on lottery ticket left by the customer as a gift.

