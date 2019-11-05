Animal Antics: A Brief History of Animals Interrupting Sports

A cat runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
After a cat made its way on to the gridiron during Monday Night Football, Nick Digilio shares the many wild encounters between animals and athletes over the years, often with hilarious results.
