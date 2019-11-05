× Ryan Dempster discusses the 2019 Ping Pong Ball

Former Chicago Cubs player Ryan Dempster joins the Steve Cochran Show in studio to talk about the 7th Annual Ping Pong Ball. The event takes place Thursday, November 14th, at the St. Jane Hotel to raise money for the Jackson Chance Foundation, which provides complimentary parking for families with babies in the NICU at Lurie and Prentice. WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge, who also works with the Jackson Chance Foundation, joins in on the conversation as well.

NICU parking fees can cost more than $1,000 a month. That’s why Jackson Chance Foundation partners with hospitals to provide complimentary parking passes to every family with a baby in the NICU. They ensure that the financial burden of parking does not stand in the way of any parent being with their child.

Guests can compete in a Table Tennis Tournament, play games, or bid on unique auction packages, all while removing the financial burden of parking for families with critically ill babies in the NICU. For more information and to donate visit their website: JacksonChance.Org.

Towards the end of the interview, Ryan and Adam share their thoughts on the both the White Sox and Cubs as the teams get ready to make some offseason moves.

Listen to the podcast here: