× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/4/19: The Wellness Drink Easing Minds, The Executive Shift, & Kroger Rebranding Mariano’s?

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the new wellness drink with decades of beverage industry research backing it, to the changes that could be coming to the 44 Mariano’s grocery stores located in the area.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, & Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, kicked off the week with stories including a number of Chicago beverage executives creating a new wellness drink to ease the mind, a CBRE survey showing the Midwest’s appeal to larger tech companies these days and much more.

Segment 2: (At 16:34) Philippe Weiss, President at WorkRight Solutions, touched on the shifting culture in the workplace between executives and subordinates. Philippe shared the example of a few notable stories in the last few months that show a growing trend.

Segment 3: (At 25:34) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained why and how the Mariano’s grocer store brand will see some changes by the end of the year. She also touched on the changes happening over at Allstate, and its causing the agents to stand with some concern.