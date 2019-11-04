WGN Radio Theatre #436: Dr. Christian & Suspense

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for November 3, 2019.  First, classic episode of the night will be: “Dr. Christian: Steve And Charlotte Dixon” Starring: Jean Hersholt; (11-14-37). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: The Library Book” Starring: Myrna Loy; (09-20-45).

