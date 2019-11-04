× Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal Full Show 11.4.19

Today on the show, Dane Neal is in the driver’s seat for Bill Leff! Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is officially back, and we’re ready to chow down. Spiritual medium and mentor, Stacey Lynn Cripps, talks about The Renew Conference, Chicago’s 1st Ever Grief and Healing Conference. Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune reads off the top 10 tweets of October. Plus, have you ever heard of this new phrase called “Ok Boomer?” Eric explains why Gen Z and millennials are embracing this new term.

