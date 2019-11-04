Video: Kelsie Huff in the PPG Paints Green Room

Comedian Kelsie Huff joins us in the PPG Paints Green Room to talk about difficult choices, what Chicago’s next iconic food should be, and much more. You can find Kelsie Huff performing standup and improv all over Chicago, as well as occasionally appearing on WCIU’s The Jam and Windy City Live. But first, find her in the video below.

