The Renew Conference: Chicago’s 1st Grief and Healing Conference

Posted 2:31 PM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, November 4, 2019

The Renew Conference, Chicago’s 1st Ever Grief and Healing Conference, will take place on Nov. 16, at the Chicago-Marriott-Naperville. Stacey Lynn Cripps, Spiritual Medium and Mentor, joins the show to talk about the event, the grief and healing process, the celebrities she has connected with & more.

For more information about the conference, visit www.renewconference.life.

