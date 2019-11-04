The Opening Bell 11/4/19: Life Coaching Tips on a Motivation Monday

Posted 6:11 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, November 4, 2019
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 11/4/19

(AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel)

Having a personal life coach to get through the hard times would make life a lot easier, but not everyone has that option. Thankfully Steve Grzanich learned from Rob Sullivan (Author, speaker and Co-founder of SulliVanZyl) that the perspective towards hard times is the important take away, like how McDonald’s will turn the negative news of the CEO stepping down. (At 15:07) Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) then shared the case for bringing more storytellers to the business world. Data is becoming more important than ever to make decisions, but raw data means nothing to many unless it’s presented in the right way.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.