× The Opening Bell 11/4/19: Life Coaching Tips on a Motivation Monday

Having a personal life coach to get through the hard times would make life a lot easier, but not everyone has that option. Thankfully Steve Grzanich learned from Rob Sullivan (Author, speaker and Co-founder of SulliVanZyl) that the perspective towards hard times is the important take away, like how McDonald’s will turn the negative news of the CEO stepping down. (At 15:07) Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) then shared the case for bringing more storytellers to the business world. Data is becoming more important than ever to make decisions, but raw data means nothing to many unless it’s presented in the right way.