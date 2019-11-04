× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.04.19: Racism at Buffalo Wild Wings, the angry “Three Bears,” actor Chris Agos, Chicago quiz

John Williams discusses the complaint by a family who is mostly black, that a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings staff told them to move tables because someone white didn’t want to sit near them. Listeners weigh in with their analyses of the incident. Then, listeners comment on the Hamp, Ob and Koz’s takes on another Bears loss. Actor Chris Agos joins the show to talk about his experience playing Buzz Aldrin in the new Apple TV+ show, “For All Mankind.” John then administers the Chicago quiz, sponsored by Mega Pros, which this week tests your Chicago Bears knowledge. Finally, the John Williams Show discusses use of the term, “Ok, boomer.”