× The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn says enough with “OK Boomer”

Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins Wendy and Dane Neal. Eric shares the top 10 tweets of October. Plus, have you ever heard of this new phrase called “Ok Boomer?” Eric explains why Gen Zers and millennials are embracing this new term.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.