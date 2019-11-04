× Storytellers for Businesses Are Just As Important as Computer Scientists

Universities are trying to keep enrollment numbers up as education continues to get more expensive by the year, but the other concern is the drop of certain majors like English. Steve Grzanich and Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) recapped her recent article that showed why a growing number of economists are saying the business world needs more English majors and storytellers in order to decipher the data that makes up so many industries these days.