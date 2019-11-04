× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.04.19 | Why Isn’t This Viral?

On this episode, Steve talks about some of the infamous viral videos of all time, and wonders what it will take to make one of his own. The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most to discuss the health benefits from coffee, getting a dog, and the importance of a hug. Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton joins the show to recap the Bears loss to the Eagles yesterday. CNN Correspondent, Ryan Nobles has the latest news in Washington. Dean Richards talks about Helen Mirren, Ellen to be honored at golden globes and much more. Graham the founder of YONDR a pouch that prevents your smartphone from working. The show wraps with Steve’s son, Ross, talking about November being National Adoption Awareness Month. As the Director of Resource and Development, Ross provides answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about adoption.