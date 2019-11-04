× Roe Conn’s Canarble Express presented by American Sale – Dec 6

Our annual charitable event hosted by Roe Conn is back and we have made it bigger thanks to all your great feedback! Here’s a few things that you can expect: bigger venue, ample seating, indoor waiting area and much more!

Roe Conn’s Canarble Express, presented by American Sale, heads to Tinley Park Convention Center’s Exhibit West Hall on Friday, December 6!

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at the jolliest holiday party of the season featuring The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. The event includes a live broadcast, roll-out of the infamous Canarble Wagon and an in-person only concert by The Ides of March.

And don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy or game to the party! The show benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy drive. Help bring the joy of the holiday to those less fortunate through this program.

Schedule of events:

1:30pm: Indoor atrium opens

By 2:30pm: Doors to the Exhibit West Hall open

3pm – 5:30pm: Live broadcast of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes

5:30pm – 6:30pm: In-person only concert by The Ides of March

Roe Conn’s Canarble Express is presented by American Sale – Bring the fun home for the holidays!

Find answers to Frequently Asked Questions right here!

Do I need to register to attend? – No need to register! Come one, come all! Bring a friend or two and make merry! Is there seating? – You asked – we listened! There will be open (non-reserved) seating for up to 700 guests, so you should find a seat to settle in to watch the show! Of course, you can stand if you prefer. There will also be a seating section for those with special needs. Where is the event located? – At the Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Drive in Tinley Park. The party will be in the Exhibit West Hall. Enter through the doors from the parking lot marked “West Entrance.” The WGN Radio van will be parked outside the entrance doors. Tinley Park Convention Center is conveniently located near several expressways. It’s right off I-80, 4 miles from I-57 and 6 miles from I-355. Click here for more information on how to find your way to the party. Is there parking? – Yes! There is a large parking lot at the Tinley Park Convention Center and parking is free. What time will the doors open? – The indoor atrium opens at 1:30pm. The doors to the Exhibit West Hall will open by 2:30pm. Will I have to wait outside in the cold? – No! Well, only if you want to. The Tinley Park Convention Center has a large atrium and you’ll be able to come inside, visit holiday booths and drop off your toy donations before the doors to the hall open. What time does it start? – And what time does it end? – The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes will broadcast live from 3pm to 5:30pm. Following the live broadcast, stick around because the party continues off-air with an in-person only concert by The Ides of March from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Will food and drink be available? – Yes! A cash-only bar and concession stand will be set up inside the Exhibit West Hall where the show takes place. Please note that these stands are cash only, but there are ATMs within the Tinley Park Convention Center if you forget to bring cash. What’s that part about bringing a toy to the party? – Roe Conn’s Canarble Express benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy drive. All attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or game to the broadcast. Toys for kids of all ages are accepted. Help make the holidays brighter for those in need! Is this an all ages show? – Yes – all are welcome and encouraged to attend! I missed last year’s show. Can I see pictures? – Yes! Click here to see pictures of the 2018 Roe Conn holiday show, The First Röel.

About U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is to collect new toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gift to less fortunate children in the community. You can help Toys for Tots deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters.