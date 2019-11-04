× Popular walking tour preparing for new season of exploring Chicago’s holiday traditions

Become a tourist in your own city or invite your out-of-town friends to explore Chicago’s Christmas traditions as Bobby’s Bike Hike prepares for a new season of their popular Holiday Hike. This one is a walking tour covering just over a mile in 2.5 hours. Besides visiting holiday landmarks including the Millennium Park Christmas Tree and the decorations on State Street, the tour also includes some can’t-miss Chicago foods and drinks. Plus, there will be some interesting Chicago holiday stories as well. The Holiday Hike resumes the Saturday before Thanksgiving. For more information, visit bobbysbikehike.com/.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: