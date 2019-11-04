Nick Digilio 11.4.19 | Reviews of “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Motherless Brooklyn”, Matthew McConaughey’s 50th Birthday, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke and more
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Frankie”, “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Harriet”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Terminator: Dark Fate” and Erik’s Box Office Report
+ Matthew McConaughey’s 50th Birthday
Hour 3:
+ Matthew McConaughey’s Best Performances
Hour 4:
+ Nifty Uses for Peanut Butter
+ Books Everyone Should Read Once
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Anaheim
