Nick Digilio 11.4.19 | Reviews of “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Motherless Brooklyn”, Matthew McConaughey’s 50th Birthday, Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke and more

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Frankie”, “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Harriet”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Terminator: Dark Fate” and Erik’s Box Office Report

+ Matthew McConaughey’s 50th Birthday

Hour 3:

+ Matthew McConaughey’s Best Performances

Hour 4:

+ Nifty Uses for Peanut Butter

+ Books Everyone Should Read Once

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Anaheim

