National Adoption Awareness Month

Posted 11:11 AM, November 4, 2019, by

Ross and Steve Cochran

November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Children around the country are waiting in foster care for adoptive parents, and Illinois ranks towards the bottom in achieving adoption. Let It Be Us is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the landscape of foster care and adoption in Illinois. Steve’s son, Ross, is the Director of Resource and Development for Let It Be Us. He joins the show to provide answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about adoption. For more information, please visit their website, LetItBeUs.Org.

