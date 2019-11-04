× Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: Two Turtle Doves

Welcome to the 2019 Season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. In this episode, Mollie and Pete break down the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries episode “Two Turtle Doves.” Mollie and Pete also do a quick recap of their Halloween costume, contemplate just how many bro’s make up a quality bro party and solve an Orangetheory Fitness rowing mystery. “I love ya dude, but you have like zero chill.”

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann here.