Here is how a new therapy can help those with Cystic Fibrosis

From Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Pulmonologist Dr. Manu Jain, and patient Peter Gianopulos join Anna Davlantes and Richard Roeper (filling-in for Roe) to discuss how a new therapy just got approved by the FDA and is being called ‘a cure’ for Cystic Fibrosis and how therapies like this target “the genetic root of the disease” can help others.

