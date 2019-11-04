Here is how a new therapy can help those with Cystic Fibrosis

Posted 7:23 PM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48PM, November 4, 2019

PHOTO: Richard Roeper, Gianopulos, Dr Manu Jain, and Anna Davlantes. (Photo Courtesy of Curtis Koch)

From Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Pulmonologist Dr. Manu Jain, and patient Peter Gianopulos join Anna Davlantes and Richard Roeper (filling-in for Roe) to discuss how a new therapy just got approved by the FDA and is being called ‘a cure’ for Cystic Fibrosis and how therapies like this target “the genetic root of the disease” can help others.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.