“Elton Jim” travels to Indianapolis to see Elton John…or does he?, and shares his anti-Halloween “traditions”

In this 180th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares the exploits of a recent trip to Indianapolis to see Elton John in concert, which brought feelings of excitement, anticipation, frustration, apprehensive, confusion, disappointment, anger, acceptance, and then — an unexpected happy resolution. Gotta hear it to believe it! And in the “Pop Culture Club” segment, Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, explain how they both “celebrate” Halloween.