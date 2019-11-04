× Elie Honig on impeachment inquiry, Dr. Mary Anne Franks on California Representative Katie Hill’s revenge porn scandal, Daniel Blinka on cruise ship tragedy and much more

CNN legal analyst, former New Jersey and federal prosecutor, and Lowenstein Sandler Special Counsel Elie Honig joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments in the House impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

University of Miami School of Law professor and Cyber Civil Rights Initiative President, Legislative & Tech Policy Director Dr. Mary Anne Marks discusses Congresswoman Katie Hill’s resignation in the wake of a scandal involving revenge porn and current legislation on this important issue.

Marquette University Law School professor Daniel Blinka discusses the latest legal developments involving the toddler death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.