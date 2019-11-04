× Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The west coast trip continues and Eddie Olczyk interview part 2.

The latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, finds Blackhawks pre and postgame host Chris Boden and Blackhawks insider for WGN Radio and NHL.com Scott King breaking down the last week of Blackhawks hockey. You’ll hear from rookie defenseman Adam Boqvist after scoring his first NHL goal, Jeremy Colliton discusses the win against Anaheim, and defenseman Olli Määttä. They also answer your #Slapshot questions and share part two of their discussion with Blackhawks analyst Eddie Olczyk

