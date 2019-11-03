With several federal investigations going on involving state lawmakers, what are we to make of Springfield these days?

Springfield (Photo By Ahundt of Pixabay)

Rick Pearson is joined by Illinois House deputy GOP leader Tom Demmer of Dixon to discuss ethics reforms that the Republicans are proposing, especially after these Federal investigations involving several state lawmakers in Springfield. Tom expresses his thoughts on the current state of Springfield in terms of the investigations currently in process; the idea of having a full time legislature paid by the state; and explains the legislation that he introduced.

 

