Robert De Niro arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Why Robert De Niro laughed at Al Pacino
Robert De Niro arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Dean plays audio from an exclusive press conference with the stars of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Dean also plays his one-on-one conversation with Robert De Niro and asks De Niro what he found so funny in Al Pacino.