× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/3/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Illinois House deputy GOP leader Tom Demmer of Dixon to discuss ethics reforms that the Republicans are proposing, especially after these Federal investigations involving several state lawmakers in Springfield. Tom expresses his thoughts on the current state of Springfield in terms of the investigations currently in process; the idea of having a full time legislature paid by the state; and explains the legislation that he introduced.

Next, Rick speaks with Pat Brady of Next Generation Strategies about President Trump’s visit to Chicago and the launch of the formal impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. Pat and Rick take a look at various comments President Trump made during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago; explore a new poll from the Wall Street Journal pertaining to impeaching Trump; and much more.

Then, Rick talks to Josh Sharp, Executive Vice President of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association/IL Association of Convenient Stores, about efforts in Springfield to ban flavored tobacco and vaping products. Josh explains the legislation that was introduced during the veto session that looks to ban all flavored tobacco products; the questions surrounding banning menthol; and concerns pertaining to the gas tax increase and IL residents traveling to surrounding states to purchase tobacco.