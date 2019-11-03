Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/3/19): Quick Bears vs. Eagles Hit
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears drop their 4th straight game falling 22-14 to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.