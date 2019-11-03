The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/3/19): Quick Bears vs. Eagles Hit

Posted 3:33 PM, November 3, 2019, by

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears drop their 4th straight game falling 22-14 to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.