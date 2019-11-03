The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/27/19): Bears vs Chargers Full Post Game Show

Posted 6:25 PM, November 3, 2019, by

Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat (94) celebrates after tackling Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears drop their 4th straight game falling 22-14 to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Bears were held to just 9 yards in the first half while surrounding a 25-yard touchdown reception from Zach Ertz. The offense came alive in the second half, David Montgomery had 14 carries for 40 yards including 2 rushing touchdowns.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the critical loss as the Bears fall to 3-5 on the season heading into next weeks matchup against the Detriot Lions

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.