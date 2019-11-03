× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/27/19): Bears vs Chargers Full Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Glen Kozlowski, along with Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears drop their 4th straight game falling 22-14 to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Bears were held to just 9 yards in the first half while surrounding a 25-yard touchdown reception from Zach Ertz. The offense came alive in the second half, David Montgomery had 14 carries for 40 yards including 2 rushing touchdowns.

The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the critical loss as the Bears fall to 3-5 on the season heading into next weeks matchup against the Detriot Lions