The BBQ BUS at “The Jack” and On the Road BACK!

Brendan Dwyer from Elmhurst’s very own BBQ BUS joins Dane “On The Road” live from The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational. Hear as Brendan shares the amazing year that Brian and Brendan had winning multiple Grand Championships (Including The BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway), Getting a call at The American Royal and the the draw for The Jack. Even though a last minute health issue kept them from cooking The Jack this year, The BBQ BUS is back on track and ready to roll into 2020 as a top team and World Championship contender.