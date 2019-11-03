× Ray Lampe Live From Lynchburg and Anniversary of Dr. BBQ’s

Dr. BBQ Ray Lampe joins Dane “On The Road” Live from Lynchburg TN at the 31st Jack Daniel’s World Championship BBQ. Talking between judging Ribs and Pork, Ray shares the unique history and importance of The Jack and its place as the top and toughest competition in the world. Hear as Ray fills us in on the 1st anniversary of his restaurant Dr. BBQ’s in St. Petersburg Florida…lots of friends, food, fun and success with exciting things coming up in 2020.

For more information on Ray, the restaurant, books and Big Green Egg go to drbbqs.com.