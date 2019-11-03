× Pete McMurray Full Show 11/03/19: Bears updates against the Eagles, Pastor Brent Raska and MOvember with Dr. Ted Schaffer

Happy Sunday! Pete McMurray sits in on a busy Sunday afternoon. First, Pete chats with Dan Hampton at halftime during the Bears game as their struggles continue, especially on offense.

Just after the 1:30 news, Pastor Brent Raska from Burning Bush Brewery joins Pete, to talk about how he went from a pastor to opening his own bar and brewery. When will it open?

Later, Doctor Ted Schaeffer joins Pete McMurray to discuss why men need to go visit the doctor for their prostate health. Doctor Schaeffer is an internationally recognized physician, and is the Department of Urology at the Feinberg School of Medicine and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Finally, are you ready for Christmas? Like it or not, Pete McMurray and producer Curtis Koch chat about the upcoming holiday season.