× Matt Bubala Full Show 11.2.19

Halloween or the dubbed “Hallowinter” is over-but Matt gives ups an updates on the goodies collected trick-or-treating. We talk about the Blackhawks season so far and chat with a variety of guests. During the 2 a.m. hour, we chat with accident investigator David Soucie. Later on, we talk about the campaign for 2020. At 3 a.m. Robert Bartholomew discusses some new research on mass hysteria. High school senior Mike D’Antonio talks about how he started his own business–and how he hit his own financial lottery unlike Matt, Jess and Roger. The full show podcast can be found here.