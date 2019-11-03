× Josh Sharp discusses progress being made to ban vaping products

Rick Pearson talks to Josh Sharp, Executive Vice President of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association/IL Association of Convenient Stores, about efforts in Springfield to ban flavored tobacco and vaping products. Josh explains the legislation that was introduced during the veto session that looks to ban all flavored tobacco products; the questions surrounding banning menthol; and concerns pertaining to the gas tax increase and IL residents traveling to surrounding states to purchase tobacco.