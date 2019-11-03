× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Eagles Postgame Show from Lincoln Financial Field

The last time the Bears and Eagles played, the Bears were hosting a playoff game and even after a loss, spirits were high for a rookie head coach and his young quarterback. The rematch midway through the next season, the Bears failed to snap a three-game losing streak and are now searching for answers on both sides of the ball after a 19-14 loss in Philadelphia. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on an offense that mustered just nine yards of total offense in the first half and a defense that allowed an 8:14 drive to seal the victory for the Eagles. They play the postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Later on Hoge and Jahns talk about recording live from Kroll’s South Loop this Thursday, where they’ll preview the game against the Lions and will be giving away tickets to the game as well.

