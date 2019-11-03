High school senior starts business at 15, talks company success and future plans

Posted 1:18 PM, November 3, 2019, by

Mike D'Antonio (D'Antonio)

Mike D’Antonio isn’t in college yet, but he already has his own university. D’Antonio is the CEO of StockedUp, a company he started after becoming interested in the stock markets. His website describes StockedUp as a “stock market education and algorithmic trading company” that teaches people how to trade and offer customers coded algorithms. This Mount Carmel senior joins another Mount Carmel graduate on the Matt Bubala Show to discuss his secrets to success.

 

