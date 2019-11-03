× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 3rd, 2019 | Robert De Niro, Theater Critic Betty Mohr, Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Dean and the crew all made it in for the show despite another Chicago race. Dean leads off the show teasing next Sunday’s show (11/10) at Treetime in Lake Barrington as well as what interesting food he, Dave Schwan and Andy Masur will be snacking on there. Dave and Andy are reluctant.

Then, Dean gives away tickets to the Lyric Opera’s “Dead Man Walking” and tells you how you can win tickets to “Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theater’s Beauty & The Beast.” Also Dean plays his interview with composer Alan Menken. (13:48)

This Week in Theater brings in theater critic and writer for Le Bon Travel and Culture, Betty Mohr. Mohr tells Dean why it’s a good thing he didn’t go to the opera last night. She also reveals what’s hot and what’s not in the Chicago theater scene. (37:41)

Next, Dean plays audio from an exclusive press conference with the stars of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Dean also plays his one-on-one conversation with Robert De Niro and asks De Niro what he found so funny in Al Pacino. (1:09:35)

Last, Bill Nolan of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line joins the show to take questions from callers and texters. That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning! (1:23:30)