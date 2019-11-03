FILE - In this file photo made Dec. 7, 2009, Butterball frozen turkeys are on display at Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge Township, Ohio. Butterball, which has been fielding phone calls from Thanksgiving cooks for more than 35 years, is letting people text their turkey-related questions this year for the first time. The company’s regular phone help line begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Butterball will start take text message questions on Nov. 17, 2016, and continue through Thanksgiving Day. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Butterball Turkey Talk-Line
FILE - In this file photo made Dec. 7, 2009, Butterball frozen turkeys are on display at Heinen's grocery store in Bainbridge Township, Ohio. Butterball, which has been fielding phone calls from Thanksgiving cooks for more than 35 years, is letting people text their turkey-related questions this year for the first time. The company’s regular phone help line begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Butterball will start take text message questions on Nov. 17, 2016, and continue through Thanksgiving Day. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)