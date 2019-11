× Brian Noonan talks to Jose Lopez of Casa Humilde Cervecería Artesanal.

Jose Lopez joins Brian in Studio to discuss his brewery Casa Humilde Cervecería Artesanal. What are the plans down the room? How did they get inspired to make beer? Jose gives insight into his brewery, which he runs with his brother Javier, and describes what makes their brewery stand out from the rest in the city of Chicago.