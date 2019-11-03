Brian Noonan in for Dave Plier Full Show 11/03/19: Bringing back the arcade, Jose Lopez of Casa Humilde Cervecería Artesanal, and more…

Brian Noonan presents a delicious-looking colored beverage!

Brian Noonan is back in the overnight slot for Dave Plier. Tonight Brian brings back a fan favorite game of “Arcade” getting your calls and guesses. How did you do on the game?

Later Jose Lopez joins Brian in Studio to discuss his brewery Casa Humilde Cervecería Artesanal. What are the plans down the room? How did they get inspired to make beer?

Brian, along with news anchor Roger Badesch and producer Curtis Koch talk about a variety of topics, from bread, the baggers at Jewel Osco, Disney and their employees, and misheard song lyrics!

